Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 197.40 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.19. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of £493.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.14.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Ian Edward Clark purchased 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75). In the last three months, insiders bought 42,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,056.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

