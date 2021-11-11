Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Safe Bulkers worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 11.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 82,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $445.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.