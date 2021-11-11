SafeBlast Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $238,466.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.96 or 0.01037646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00278199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00222757 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

