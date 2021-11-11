SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $54.97. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $60.94, with a volume of 58,684 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

