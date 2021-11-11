salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 247.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $117,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $299.67 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.01. The company has a market cap of $293.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,164 shares of company stock worth $232,020,407. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

