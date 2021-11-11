Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.30 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

FRA:EOAN opened at €11.16 ($13.13) on Monday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.54.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

