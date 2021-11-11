Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.