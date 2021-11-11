Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target upped by Cfra from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

SAP opened at C$31.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.05. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$29.22 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company has a market cap of C$12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.73.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

