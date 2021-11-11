Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 7,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,853. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

