Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Announces Earnings Results

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $50,083.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 325,558 shares of company stock worth $1,690,631. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

