SaTT (SATT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $187,407.00

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. SaTT has a market cap of $6.20 million and $187,407.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00225398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00091731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SATT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

