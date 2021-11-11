Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STGPF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

