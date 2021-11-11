Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Increased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.