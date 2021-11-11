Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $64,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

