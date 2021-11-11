Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,556 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 66,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,219,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 64,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,198,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

