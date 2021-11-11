Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.16. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

