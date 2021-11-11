Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 176.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $169,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

UIS stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

