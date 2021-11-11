Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $422,000 Position in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of GMVD opened at $2.14 on Thursday. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

