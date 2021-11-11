Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 12.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.8% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NYSE SBSW opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.8075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.