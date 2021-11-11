Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of SDGR traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 43,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after acquiring an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,330,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

