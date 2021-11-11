Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 477,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,643,374 shares.The stock last traded at $40.41 and had previously closed at $40.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,508,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

