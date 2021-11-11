Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 168,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

