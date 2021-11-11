SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 50,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

