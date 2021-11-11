SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

SCPL stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

