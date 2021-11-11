Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Plans $10.00 Dividend

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share on Thursday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPJ opened at $241.00 on Thursday. Scope Industries has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.82.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries, Inc engages in the operation of plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company was founded on February 8, 1938 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

