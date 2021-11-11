ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $5,535.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073697 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000314 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,680,108 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,497 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

