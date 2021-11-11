SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $335.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $35,673.22 and $335.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

