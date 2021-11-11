Scrypta (LYRA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $122,570.44 and approximately $13.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00069242 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001102 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,457,988 coins and its circulating supply is 18,657,988 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

