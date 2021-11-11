Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.90.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.