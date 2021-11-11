Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

