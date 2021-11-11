SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) versus Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Head-To-Head Survey

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -25.18% -20.88% -16.88% Utah Medical Products 29.22% 13.40% 12.31%

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.63 -$43.18 million ($1.47) -10.45 Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 9.00 $10.80 million $3.85 27.04

Utah Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SeaSpine and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaSpine currently has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 159.11%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats SeaSpine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

