SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.
Shares of SEAS stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $70.48.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
