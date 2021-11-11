SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

