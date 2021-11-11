SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.78, but opened at $64.50. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 9,415 shares traded.

The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $15,362,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $9,143,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 164.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 2.31.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

