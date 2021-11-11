SEEN (SEEN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, SEEN has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1,856.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be bought for $3.26 or 0.00005015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00224264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

