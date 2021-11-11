Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.99 billion.
NYSE:SEM opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $43.60.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
