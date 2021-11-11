Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.99 billion.

NYSE:SEM opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

