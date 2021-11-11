Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy Sells 22,759 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
