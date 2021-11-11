Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy Sells 22,759 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.