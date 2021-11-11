Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Isaac Ro Sells 19,516 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $165,690.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Isaac Ro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of Sema4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $307,993.92.

SMFR opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMFR. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

