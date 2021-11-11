SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 54,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $1,232,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,773 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,742.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

