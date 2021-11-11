Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.69.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 million, a PE ratio of -241.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.