Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.82 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Sentinel has a market cap of $175.82 million and $4.66 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,148,080,440 coins and its circulating supply is 5,560,701,711 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

