Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 2,755,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $695.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.65. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.
MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
