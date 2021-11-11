Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 2,755,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $695.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.65. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

