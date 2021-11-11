Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.