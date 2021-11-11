Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.21 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $37.21 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.52 or 0.00062521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00072456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.65 or 0.07318600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,712.94 or 0.99840406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020219 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 918,168 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

