Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

CRPR opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.72) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,325.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,286.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The company has a market cap of £129.57 million and a PE ratio of 82.68. James Cropper has a 52 week low of GBX 907 ($11.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

