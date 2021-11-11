Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
CRPR opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.72) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,325.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,286.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The company has a market cap of £129.57 million and a PE ratio of 82.68. James Cropper has a 52 week low of GBX 907 ($11.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).
James Cropper Company Profile
