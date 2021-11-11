Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($26.86) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,881.23 ($24.58).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($15.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,803.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

