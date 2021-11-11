Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($26.86) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,881.23 ($24.58).
Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($15.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,803.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
