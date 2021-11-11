Showcase Price Up 13.8% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Showcase has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $569,491.75 and approximately $109,075.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00073794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.56 or 0.07235237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,102.98 or 0.99889620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.