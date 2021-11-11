Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,683,257.40 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

Shares of SSTK opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

