SIBCoin (SIB) Tops One Day Volume of $5,978.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $670,591.45 and approximately $5,978.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,816.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,767.10 or 0.07354776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.27 or 0.00423157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.45 or 0.01042101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00087603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00406657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00274879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00241566 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,521,900 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

