Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.15

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and traded as high as $169.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $168.88, with a volume of 1,344 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average of $164.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

