Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.15

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and traded as high as $169.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $168.88, with a volume of 1,344 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average of $164.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

