Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $25.22 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

