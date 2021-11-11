Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,856 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 41.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 403.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $307.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.03. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.